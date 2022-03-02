Man accused of shooting at officers inside the Milwaukee Police Department's District 5 station is charged with attempted homicide

Darreon Parker-Bell

Darreon Parker-Bell told investigators from his hospital bed he hoped police would return fire and kill him when he shot at Milwaukee Police Department employees inside its District Five station last week.

Those details were included in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, as prosecutors charged the 23-year-old Milwaukee man with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Parker-Bell fired a .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol three times inside the station after he asked an officer working the front counter for information relating to Keishon Thomas, 20, who died in a holding cell at the same facility two days earlier.

Parker-Bell’s girlfriend, Angel Harrell, has said that Parker-Bell and Thomas were like brothers to each other. Prior to Thomas’ death, Parker-Bell had already been devastated by the deaths of at least three relatives and had been making statements Harrell interpreted as suicidal, she said.

