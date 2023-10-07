Man accused of shooting at Orlando officers arrested, police say
A man accused of shooting at officers has been arrested, the Orlando Police Department said.
According to a news release, on Sept. 26, Orlando police were called to assist an armed robbery victim when they discovered an armed person near Conley Street and Short Avenue.
Investigators said the incident then turned into an officer-involved shooting.
Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Carlos Rosas.
Rosas is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery with a firearm.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the shooting.
