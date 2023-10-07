Man accused of shooting at Orlando officers arrested, police say

A man accused of shooting at officers has been arrested, the Orlando Police Department said.

According to a news release, on Sept. 26, Orlando police were called to assist an armed robbery victim when they discovered an armed person near Conley Street and Short Avenue.

Read: Chief: Manhunt underway after robbery suspect opens fire on police officers in Orlando

Investigators said the incident then turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Carlos Rosas.

Read: Edgewater police arrest suspected gunman, fiancé after 3 shot, 1 killed in the woods

Rosas is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery with a firearm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the shooting.

