Man accused of shooting his own brother, killing man in Ogden fight

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Ogden over the weekend after a shooting where he allegedly killed a man and seriously wounded his own brother.

Ricardo Caballero, of Pleasant View, was charged Tuesday in Weber County with first-degree aggravated murder and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, court documents show.

According to a statement of probable cause, the violence erupted after Caballero accompanied his brother to a place where the brother was set to fight another man. The exact location was not listed in the charging documents.

As Caballero’s brother and the other man started fighting, more men showed up. In response, Caballero pulled out a handgun and started shooting, even though the other men were not armed, the documents state.

Caballero fired several shots, and immediately heard his brother cry out in pain, he told police. Caballero added that he also heard the cries of another man, whom he believed he’d likely shot, the documents state.

According to investigators, Caballero “made several inconsistent statements” in regard to how the shooting unfolded.

In one scenario, he said he fired as the men approached his brother; in another, he said he fired as they tried to run away. In yet another, he said that he meant to only fire “warning shots,” the documents state.

Police found one man shot dead at the scene. He’d suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso, the documents state. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt, besides Caballero’s brother.

After the shooting, Caballero drove his adult brother, who was shot in the pelvis, to McKay Dee Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

When investigators met Caballero outside the hospital, they could see a handgun in plain view in his car, the documents state. The ammunition in the gun matched the shell casings at the scene.

Ogden officers arrested Caballero and booked him into jail late Sunday night. He was ordered to be held without bail.

