Man accused of shooting at police is gunned down in Tulsa following pursuit

Police say a man is dead after firing at officers and leading them on a chase in Tulsa.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say they tried to make a traffic stop near 81st and Riverside on Saturday, but the driver refused to stop.

Tulsa police joined the pursuit as the suspect began shooting at officers from inside the car.

TPD says they used stop sticks to slow the car down.

Nathaniel Nash heard the commotion outside his home and went outside to see what was going on.

“I heard the police cars chasing somebody, and I can tell when I hear a police chase. Then I heard a bunch of shooting at this graveyard,” said Nash.

With deflated tires, police say the suspect drove into Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale.

Nash said there were about 20 police cruisers inside the graveyard. That’s when police they say the suspect got out of the car holding both a handgun and pistol-gripped shotgun.

They say the man refused to drop the guns, and multiple officers opened fire, hitting and killing him.

Nash said he heard at least 10 to 15 shots.

“It was a lot of gunfire; I know that much,” said Nash.

Police say they tried to save the man’s life with first aid, but he died on the scene. The officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave as the investigation continues.