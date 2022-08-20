Man accused of shooting police officer appears at initial hearing from hospital bed

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond man accused of shooting a police officer appeared at his Friday initial hearing from a hospital bed.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, is charged with three counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and three Level 5 felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. He is also accused of being a habitual offender.

Circuit Court Judge April Drake conducted the Zoom hearing. She said Lee, whose head was visible on a screen, was in sheriff's custody at a medical facility. He was wounded by police gunfire Aug. 10 after he allegedly shot Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton and fired at two other RPD officers.

Burton, who was shot in the head, remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Drake had previously appointed Andrew Maternowski as Lee's attorney. Maternowski and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green also appeared Friday by Zoom. Three RPD officers sat in the courtroom.

Maternowski was appointed to protect Lee's rights should there be a significant delay before Lee was fit to have an initial hearing. That delay did not materialize, but Drake affirmed Maternowski's appointment when Lee requested a court-appointed attorney. She questioned Lee about his financial status before declaring him indigent.

Maternowski said he had spoken with Lee prior to the hearing and reviewed the charges and possible penalties, so the attorney waived having charges read during the hearing. With a Level 1 felony conviction, Lee would face a sentence up to 40 years that would be lengthened if he were also to be found a habitual offender.

Drake also affirmed the $1.5 million surety bond she has set for Lee. She said his criminal history and the seriousness of the charges against him made the bond appropriate.

The judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Lee. That becomes his official plea in 20 days unless he changes it. She also set his trial for Nov. 1.

On Aug. 10, Wayne County Drug Task Force officers requested Lee be stopped on his scooter after they thought he participated in a drug transaction witnessed during a narcotics investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause. RPD Officer Cody Phillips executed the stop in the 200 block of North 12th Street with support from Officer Austin Adams and Burton.

After Burton's K-9, Brev, indicated to the odor of narcotics in Lee's scooter, Lee pulled out a handgun, firing from close range at Adams, shooting Burton and firing at Phillips. Lee was wounded by officers returning fire and apprehended on a building's front porch. Methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were located in the scooter.

Video of the traffic stop and shooting was recorded, according to the affidavit.

