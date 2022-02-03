Man accused of shooting Port Royal gas station clerk multiple times is arrested in GA

A Beaufort County man accused of shooting a Port Royal gas station clerk multiple times in a Jan. 26 armed robbery was arrested early Thursday in Georgia.

Shykeim Raykawan Wright, 25, of Beaufort, was arrested late Wednesday night by the Marietta Police Department on outstanding warrants, according to jail records. The Port Royal Police Department issued warrants for his arrest for attempted murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is awaiting extradition to South Carolina, according to a Facebook post by the Port Royal Police Department.

Wright is accused of shooting a Parker’s gas station clerk multiple times at the store on Ribaut Road before fleeing.

According to Capt. John Griffith, Wright took an estimated $150 from the store. During the robbery, a second person came into the store and was held at gunpoint.

The clerk who was shot was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since been released, Griffith said.

Parker’s offered a $10,000 reward for an arrest in conjunction with a $1,000 award from the Port Royal Police Department.

Days later, Port Royal police said they believed Wright was a suspect in a Jan. 24 armed robbery of a Dollar General, also on Ribaut Road. According to police, the robber asked the store’s two employees for help finding baby diapers, then pulled out a handgun as he was checking out. He left with $372 in cash from the register, police said.

