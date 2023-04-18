Man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl turns himself in

The man who has been accused of shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl has turned himself in to authorities.

The sheriff’s office for Clay County, Mo., tweeted on Tuesday that Andrew Lester, a white homeowner who officials allege shot Yarl twice last week, surrendered to the office’s detention center and is in custody.

The incident occurred on Thursday as Yarl, who is Black, went to pick up his brothers from a friend’s house but accidentally went to the wrong house.

Yarl was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head and the arm, but was released a few days later and is recovering from his injuries.

Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action stemming from the incident. The assault charge could carry a sentence of life in prison, while a conviction for armed criminal action could bring a sentence of three to 15 years in prison.

Lester has not been charged with a hate crime, but Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference that a “racial component” was present in the situation. He also said no information in the charging documents state that the shooting was racially motivated.

However, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told CNN Monday Yarl was shot “because he was existing while Black.”

CNN reported that Lester has told police that he and Yarl did not speak before he opened fire at the boy through a locked glass door.

The probable cause statement says that Yarl ran away after being shot and heard Lester yell, “Don’t come around here.”

It states that Lester told police he went to bed shortly before hearing his doorbell and seeing a Black male pulling on the exterior storm door handle. He said he believed someone was trying to break into his house.

Yarl has received an outpouring of support following the shooting. President Biden called him on Monday to wish him a quick recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

