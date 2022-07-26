Man accused of shooting rapper Lil Tjay in Edgewater denied release for medical treatment

A judge on Monday denied the initial release of the man accused of shooting rapper Lil Tjay in Edgewater last month for medical treatment while setting up the next steps in the case.

Lil Tjay was shot in an Edgewater shopping center on June 22 and his alleged shooter, Mohamed Konate, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons offenses.

Konate appeared before Judge James Sattely to discuss his detention hearing as well as have a discussion with the Bergen County Jail's medical director, Dr. Michael Hemsley.

Hemsley said Konate required additional medical appointments with doctors outside of the jail. Konate's attorney, Michael Ashley, said his client has a shattered kneecap and conjunctivitis.

Konate was also shot several times after the alleged shooting, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Prosecutor Matt Fitzpatrick said they deferred to Hemsley's professional opinion and the jail will facilitate Konate's outside medical care.

The doctor told Sattely that, based on the severity of his charges, Konate would have an escort of two officers to go to outside medical appointments and an officer would be provided should he be required to stay at the hospital.

Hemsley did say that the jail would be able to provide physical therapy

Konate's detention hearing will be held on Aug. 8.

Authorities said Tjay was shot during an attempted robbery with two of his friends, Antoine Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez, in the shopping center parking lot on River Road. Mohamed Konate, 27, was charged with attempted murder following the shootout, which injured Tjay and Boyd. Konate was also shot during the encounter and was arrested at a New York City hospital hours later. Police did not say who shot Konate.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, one of the victims told police that Konate approached the red Dodge Durango that Tjay, Boyd and Valdez were in, pointed a gun at them and demanded they hand over their jewelry. A shootout followed. According to the affidavit, a witness said Konate was hit by gunfire and then dragged into a white BMW that was driven by an unidentified alleged co-conspirator.

Tjay has 7 million followers on Instagram and has released two studio albums through Columbia Records that each charted in the top five on the Billboard 200. His 2021 song with singer 6LACK "Calling My Phone" debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lil Tjay shooting suspect appears in Bergen County NJ court