Man accused of shooting spree at Orange County hotels deemed ‘incompetent’ by judge

A judge reviewed more evidence Thursday in a case involving a shooting spree at hotels in Orange County’s tourist district.

Orange County sheriff’s investigators charged Jailen Houston with multiple counts of attempted murder in late 2022.

They said on Dec. 14, Houston got frustrated he wasn’t permitted to check in to Westgate Lakes Resort on Turkey Lake Road.

Houston was 19 years old at the time and hotel policy required registered guests to be at least 21.

Investigators said Houston went and bought ammo for his rifle before opening fire at several locations.

At least two people were hurt in the shootings.

Channel 9 was in the courtroom on Thursday as Judge Tarlika Nunez-Navarro reviewed final reports from the doctors who examined Houston.

She made an independent determination that Houston currently is incompetent to proceed to trial.

Houston will now be referred to involuntary commitment under state care.

