Man accused of shooting state trooper in Beaver County pleaded guilty to killing doctor in 2005

A suspect is facing criminal homicide charges after police say he shot a state trooper in the leg, but this is not the first time the man has seen homicide-related charges.

41-year-old Damian Ray Bradford of Pittsburgh is the man police say pulled the trigger in Aliquippa on Friday.

In 2007, Bradford admitted to killing Dr. Gulam Moonda, a urologist in Mercer County.

He committed the murder on the Ohio Turnpike on May 13, 2005.

According to our partner’s at TribLIVE.com, the doctor was traveling to to Toledo with his wife Donna Moonda and mother-in-law when the murder occurred.

The murder was believed to be part of a conspiracy between Bradford and Donna Moonda. She would gain $2.5 million from her husband’s death and promised Bradford that she would give him a share of the money. The two were lovers at the time.

Bradford was a drug dealer in Beaver County at the time, and the murder was meant to look like a random highway robbery.

Bradford pleaded guilty to the murder in 2007 and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

