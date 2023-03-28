Man accused of shooting state trooper in Paterson will remain in prison

The man accused of shooting a New Jersey state trooper in Paterson earlier this month will remain in prison.

Jocquise Timmons appeared before state Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed in Paterson on Tuesday and consented to detention, after a tense hearing two weeks earlier.

As at his first hearing, there were uniformed state troopers in attendance. Tensions flared in the courtroom earlier this month after Timmons accused the law enforcement officers in the room of making threatening gestures at him.

During his Tuesday detention hearing, a line of Passaic County sheriff's officers mostly obscured Timmons' view of the troopers, preventing a stare-down similar to the one at his last proceeding.

Jocquise Timmons, of Paterson, stands next to his attorney Jillian Elko during his detention hearing before Passaic County Superior Court Judge Mohammed in Paterson, NJ on Tuesday March 28, 2023. Timmons has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault in an incident where a NJ State Trooper was shot in early March 2023. NJ State Troopers sat behind Timmons during the hearing.

The affidavit of probable cause said Timmons shot at several undercover state police vehicles as they followed a suspicious minivan after a call about an attempted robbery on East 26th Street. Nine shell casings were recovered, and five bullet holes were found in two of the unmarked cars.

The shooting led to an outpouring of support from state officials for the injured trooper, including from Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

"Our state troopers and local police dedicate their lives to the safeties of our communities and state," Murphy said at the time. "Ending the menace of gun violence doesn't just make our streets safer, it keeps them safer, too."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ state trooper shooting suspect remains in prison