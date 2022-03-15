Man accused of shooting at Superior construction workers set for evaluation

Mar. 15—A 30-year-old man accused of shooting a gun at construction workers in Superior is set for a mental health evaluation.

John Terrell Wilkins is charged with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, nine counts of felony menacing, use of illegal large round capacity during a crime, possession of illegal large round capacity, bias motivated crime, and eight crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Shannon Carbone, spokeswoman for the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, said Wilkins requested an evaluation of his mental health at the time of the incident as part of a possible defense.

He is set for a review hearing on June 22. He remains out of custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers on Aug. 30 received a phone call from someone who reported a person was outside and possibly shooting a gun into the air near construction workers around the 2200 block of Buttercup Lane in Superior. The person who reported the incident said they did not believe anyone had been shot and the person had gone back inside their residence.

Deputies and other law enforcement officers who responded to the area began closing roads and establishing a perimeter around Wilkins' residence and began attempts to contact him.

Deputies were able to contact Wilkins and arrest him without incident.

Investigators said Wilkins might have been upset with construction in the area and might have possibly pointed a rifle in the direction of construction workers and fired, but did not strike anyone.