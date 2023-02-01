Man accused of shooting at Superior construction workers has evaluation completed

Jan. 31—A man accused of shooting a gun at construction workers in 2021 had his mental health evaluation completed, but defense attorneys requested more time to review the report and prepare for a possible trial.

John Terrell Wilkins, 31, is charged with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, nine counts of felony menacing, use of illegal large round capacity during a crime, possession of illegal large round capacity, bias motivated crime, and eight crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Defense attorneys previously requested an evaluation of Wilkins' mental health at the time of the incident as part of a possible defense.

At a hearing Tuesday, Wilkins' attorney Scott Jurdem said the report had been completed, but defense attorneys wanted two more months to review the report and get the underlying information.

Jurdem said the time would also allow a new attorney joining the case to get up to speed and possibly prepare for trial or even negotiate an agreement with prosecutors.

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Carlos Rueda objected to a two-month continuance, asking that Wilkins be given a four-week continuance or have the case set for trial.

Rueda said the age of the case meant that further delays would impact the prosecution, especially since some witnesses were no longer in the U.S.

Boulder District Judge Nancy Salomone "somewhat reluctantly" granted the two-month continuance. But Salmone said that she expected Wilkins be prepared to enter a plea deal or set his case for trial at his next hearing on April 4.

Wilkins remains out of custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers on Aug. 30, 2021, received a phone call from someone who reported a person was outside and possibly shooting a gun into the air near construction workers around the 2200 block of Buttercup Lane in Superior. The person who reported the incident said they did not believe anyone had been shot and the person had gone back inside their residence.

Story continues

Deputies and other law enforcement officers who responded to the area began closing roads and establishing a perimeter around Wilkins' residence and began attempts to contact him.

Deputies were able to contact Wilkins and arrest him without incident.

Investigators said Wilkins might have been upset with construction in the area and might have possibly pointed a rifle in the direction of construction workers and fired, but did not strike anyone.