A man accused of shooting at three Broward deputies on Christmas night has been arrested

A South Florida man who allegedly exchanged gunfire with deputies and remained at large for two days was arrested Monday.

On Christmas night shortly before 10 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling in the 1900 block of Northwest 31st Avenue near Fort Lauderdale when they saw a shooting unfold.

As deputies attempted to intervene, Ga Quon Reed, 24, exchanged gunfire with them, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Reed then got into a car and ran off, deputies said. One person was found shot inside of a car and hospitalized, but the Sheriff’s Office said it is not known when the person was shot or by whom.

Reed was arrested Monday on a warrant in Boca Raton and is facing three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

None of the three deputies involved were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said. The two deputies who fired their guns are on administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates, which is routine in police shootings.