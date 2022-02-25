Man accused of shooting two Frederick police officers held without bail after refusing to attend bail hearing

Feb. 24—The man accused of shooting two Frederick Police Department officers will continue to be held without bail after he refused to attend his bail review hearing Thursday.

Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia, faces two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and one count of using a firearm in a felony. He is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

On Thursday, District Court Judge Eric W. Schaffer ordered Lewis continue to be held without bail after a corrections officer, appearing over video call, said Lewis would not come out for his hearing. Schaffer found Lewis, by his actions, waived his right to appear. The judge said he posed a "danger to public safety."

Schaffer first postponed the bail review on Tuesday to allow Lewis time to get an attorney, after he declined the services of the public defender's office. Lewis remained unrepresented in court Thursday.

On Feb. 11, Lewis reportedly fired upon FPD Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, who shot back. The officers had responded to the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway for a firearms complaint and attempted to get Lewis to show his hands when he abruptly turned around and shot them, charging documents allege. All three were flown by Maryland State Police to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The officers were released from the hospital the day of the shooting. Lewis, meanwhile, remained hospitalized for about a week until he was booked at the detention center Saturday.

Lewis' next court hearing has yet to be scheduled.

