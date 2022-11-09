Man accused of shooting two Newark cops to stay in jail following first court hearing

NEWARK − The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers when they tried to question him last week will stay in jail after he consented to detention during his appearance before an Essex County Superior Court judge Wednesday.

Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, appeared before Judge Michael Ravin virtually from Essex County Jail for his detention hearing, dressed in an orange jumpsuit. He stared down at the table for the entirety of the quick hearing.

Howard was arrested after an hours-long manhunt following the alleged shooting of the two police officers. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and weapons charges in the Nov. 1 shooting .

Police were looking for Howard in connection with a separate shooting that happened on Oct. 28. He was arraigned during the hearing on weapons charges for that Oct. 28 shooting, pleading not guilty to those secondary charges.

Howard was found holed up inside a building on Van Velsor Place. Officers eventually discovered Howard in the building's back lot as they were leaving, according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's previous statements. After they spoke with him briefly, an altercation ensued and Howard allegedly pulled a gun, shooting two of the officers at close range, Baraka has said.

The two officers shot during last week's gunfight are expected to make a full recovery.

Essex County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Alex Albu had no comment following the hearing.

Howard is expected back in court for the attempted murder charges on Jan. 9 for a plea disposition conference.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark NJ police shooting suspect to remain in custody