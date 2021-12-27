Man accused of shooting victim during Xbox sale in Dayton

Dec. 27—A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot another man who was selling an Xbox and then stole the gaming console Wednesday evening in Dayton.

Aric D. Roebuck Jr. was charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was trying to sell the Xbox when Roebuck robbed him at gunpoint, an affidavit read.

"During the robbery, Roebuck fired rounds at [the victim] striking him in the body," court records read. "[The victim] being a valid CCW carrier returned fire striking Roebuck."

Roebuck reportedly fled the scene with the Xbox. Both Roebuck and the victim were found on Eleanor Avenue.

A man who lived near the intersection of Eleanor and Jerome avenues called 911 after he and his wife found a man with a gunshot wound on the porch.

The caller said the man walked to the porch and started calling for help, according to 911 records.

"My wife said he's on our porch," he said. "They got shot at the corner but he walked over here. She said he got out of a car and we just heard seven shots. And then we heard out there hollering, 'Someone please help, help, help.'"

Roebuck and the victim were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Roebuck was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Christmas Eve, according to booking records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned today.