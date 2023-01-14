Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested

A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested.

Allegheny County Police arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Sunday.

Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting woman, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp

A tipster told police Crew was in an apartment on the 7000 block of Apple Street in Pittsburgh. Detectives went to the apartment at around 11:00 a.m. Crew was not there but they spoke with his current girlfriend, Chelsey McIntosh. During questioning, she told police she had been arranging different locations where Crew could stay.

Crew was found shortly after in a vacant neighboring apartment.

Officers say Crew was taken into custody without incident.

A handgun was also found during the arrest.

“I commend my detectives and personnel for swiftly acting on the information they developed today leading to the apprehension of this dangerous individual,” said Sheriff Kevin Kraus. “The actions of this defendant represented a clear threat to the victim and the public.”

Crew will also be charged with a person not to possess a firearm.

McIntosh will be charged with hindering apprehension.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia Person hit, killed by car in Ross Township Toddler killed, 8 others hospitalized after house fire in Shaler Township VIDEO: Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts