Man accused of shooting wife outside DeLand Walgreens indicted by grand jury

A Volusia County grand jury handed down an indictment of first-degree murder against the man accused of killing his wife and leaving her body in a DeLand Walgreens parking lot.

Robert Fleming is charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearm by convicted felon in the deadly shooting of 36-year-old Latosia Warren on May 17.

DeLand police were called to the Walgreens at the intersection of East New York Avenue and South Amelia Avenue in DeLand after someone called and suggested they check out a car in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found Warren dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police later identified her husband, 36-year-old Robert Fleming, as the suspected shooter.

Fleming was located a few days later in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and arrested.

Investigators say Fleming and Warren are both from the Cleveland, Ohio area and had been living in Central Florida for several months before the shooting.

Police say they believe Warren’s body had been in the parking lot since May 15 but was not found until two days later.

At the time, investigators said that the way Warren was sitting in the car, and the fact that there were no obvious signs of injury, made it easy for people to pass by without taking a second look.

Warren has been in the Volusia County Jail after being transferred from Tennessee and is being held on no bond.

Warren’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 20 in DeLand.

