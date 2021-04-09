Man accused of shooting wife, setting fire, dies at Boston hospital

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Apr. 9—DERRY — Officials who planned to charge Manoel Viana, 57, for the murder of his estranged wife announced that he died at a Boston hospital late Thursday.

According to a statement Friday from New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, Viana succumbed to his injuries nearly four days after police pulled him from a fire at his 27 Mt. Pleasant St. home.

Police and firefighters responded to the address Sunday, April 4. Viana was said to be unconscious in the kitchen while his estranged wife, Lynn Marie Viana, 53, suffered fatal injuries elsewhere in the residence.

The two were together that day for a custody exchange of their adult child, according to officials.

Neighbors reported hearing two gunshots inside the home shortly after Lynn Marie showed up. The house was then reported to be on fire.

Further investigation revealed that Lynn Marie died of a single gunshot wound to the head, and "ignitable liquids" were detected in the home as well as on or near her body.

The cause and manner of Manoel's death are expected be announced after an autopsy by the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, because he died at a Boston hospital.

New Hampshire officials say they continue to investigate the facts and circumstances regarding Lynn Marie's murder.

Recommended Stories

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: MLB decision seen favorably but country is split over business involvement in politics

    More Americans favor Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia than oppose it, but the country is decidedly split on whether big business should get involved in political disputes.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Police restraint was more than George Floyd 'could take' given his condition, says medical examiner

    The police's restraint of George Floyd was more than he "could take" given the condition of his heart, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy of the 46-year-old said on Friday. Dr Andrew Baker was testifying in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who knelt on Mr Floyd for more than nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis last May. Dr Baker, who has served as the chief medical examiner of Hennepin County, Minnesota, since 2004, said the police officers' compression of Mr Floyd's neck and the restraint of his body were the primary causes of his death. Dr Baker was one of the most heavily anticipated witnesses to take to the stand in the closely-watched trial. His testimony added significant heft to the prosecution's case that Mr Chauvin killed Mr Floyd when he pinned the unarmed and handcuffed black man to the ground until he could no longer beg for air.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Americans favor every key aspect of Biden's infrastructure plan

    Despite Republican opposition in Congress, majorities of Americans favor every key aspect of President Biden’s infrastructure plan, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Russia, China Team Up to Peddle Insane U.S. COVID Lab Theory

    PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Cold War could be coming back with a vengeance, and the U.S.’s top adversaries are dusting off some old-school Soviet tactics.Russian and Chinese government officials have recently teamed up to publicly accuse the U.S. of creating biological weapons near their borders and suggesting that Americans are responsible for creating COVID-19.Speaking to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant on Thursday, Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s Security Council secretary, said: “I suggest that you pay attention to the fact that biological laboratories under U.S. control are growing by leaps and bounds all over the world. And—by a strange coincidence—mainly near the Russian and Chinese borders.”Patrushev, who formerly served as director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)—the main successor organization to the Soviet KGB—added that “outbreaks of diseases uncharacteristic of these regions” have been recorded in areas adjacent to these alleged bio-labs. He then openly accused the U.S. of developing biological weapons in those facilities.Like clockwork, Russian state media echoed and disseminated Patrushev’s accusations against the U.S. But this time, they were accompanied by an official statement from China’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Lijian Zhao, who tweeted: “The US bio-military activities are not transparent, safe or justified. In Ukraine alone, the US has set up 16 bio-labs. Why does the US need so many labs all over the world? What activities are carried out in those labs, including the one in Fort Detrick?”Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Zhao voiced the same accusations during an official press briefing, where he identified Russia as his source on the matter. “I noticed that Russia recently asked the US again about their military and biological activities in Fort Detrick and in Ukraine,” said Zhao. “Other countries also expressed similar concerns.”The unsubstantiated allegations against the U.S. and Ukraine have come at a particularly convenient time for Putin, who has recently intensified Kremlin efforts to absorb the Donbas region. In February of this year, the Russian president ominously promised that “[The Kremlin] will never turn [its] back on Donbas, no matter what."Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded RT and Sputnik, doubled down on promoting Russia’s takeover of Eastern Ukraine, with repeated urges for “Mother Russia” to “take Donbas home.” By presenting Ukraine as a national security threat to Russia, and alleging its involvement in the manufacturing of deadly bio-weapons, the Kremlin is able further justify its increasingly aggressive posture towards its highly coveted neighboring territoryJust as Trump had aided an outbreak of violence against Asian-Americans by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and spreading unsubstantiated claims that the virus was made in a Wuhan lab, opponents of the U.S. have strived to cultivate that type of hostility against America on a global scale. Both Russia and China stand to benefit from pinning the blame for the pandemic on the U.S., and if Ukraine can be theoretically implicated, too—all the better for the Kremlin.It’s not the first time Russia claims that the U.S. is creating and disseminating deadly diseases around the world. In 1992, Russia perpetuated a KGB disinformation campaign that falsely alleged that the virus that caused AIDS was the product of biological weapons experiments conducted by the U.S. During the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, Russian propaganda outlets spread conspiracy theories that the virus had been created by the U.S. in collaboration with Great Britain and South Africa.There is another common denominator to these disinformation tactics: In addition to accusing the U.S. of engaging in worldwide biological warfare, the Kremlin is simultaneously positioning itself as a lone savior.“[Russia] saved Africa from Ebola,” Olga Skabeeva of Russia’s state-TV’s 60 Minutes proudly declared last month. While attempting to discredit COVID-19 vaccines created by Western countries, Russian state media outlets have frequently praised “Sputnik V” as the world’s best coronavirus vaccine, even as troubling information about the Russian-made vaccine continues to emerge.To overcome the suspension of disbelief and promote the idea that the U.S. is capable of the worst kind of abuses against humanity, Russian propagandists are now resorting to an all-too-familiar dehumanization tactic: painting America as a super-villain.“[Americans] don’t even have the word “soulfulness” in the English language,” RT’s Margarita Simonyan recently proclaimed on Russian television. “We’re soulful. They’re not like us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Saint Vincent orders evacuations as volcanic eruption appears imminent

    Caribbean island says there is a ‘substantial prospect of disaster’ after several days of increased seismic activityUPDATE: St Vincent rocked by explosive eruption of La Soufrière volcano The Caribbean island of Saint Vincent has declared a red alert and issued an evacuation order for northern areas after seismologists warned that the La Soufrière volcano shows signs of an imminent eruption. The prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, issued the order on Thursday after several days of increased seismic activity. The country’s National Emergency Management Organisation said on Twitter there was a “substantial prospect of disaster”, and warned residents to “be ready, get your things in order”. “Safe areas where people will be evacuated to are from North Union to Kingstown, on the Windward side of the island, Barrouallie to Kingstown on the Leeward side and the Grenadine Islands,” Nemo tweeted. A cruise ship from the Royal Caribbean line was heading to the island to help with evacuation efforts, Nemo said. The geologist Richard Robertson said that La Soufrière could erupt in a matter of hours or days, according to the St Vincent online newspaper News 784. Monitoring stations had reported long earthquakes, which suggested that fresh magma was trying to reach the surface, and indicated that the volcano was moving to “an explosive stage”. Video posted on social media showed a plume of smoke towering above the volcano, which is the highest point in the island country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 8th April, 2021LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #49 APRIL 08, 2021 12:00 PM1. The steaming/smoking at the La Soufriere Volcano has increased over the last few hours.2. The alert level remains at Orange. @volcanodiscover @USGSVolcanoes #volcano pic.twitter.com/UpygxRfzS2— kenville Horne (@kenvilleHorne) April 8, 2021 La Soufrière has been increasingly active since November. On Monday, researchers from the University of the West Indies reported that its monitoring station had detected a “swarm of small volcano-tectonic earthquakes”, which increased steadily in magnitude. “The earthquakes were located beneath the volcano’s summit at 6km depth. The largest event reached the magnitude of 3.5 that was felt by residents living close to the volcano,” the UWI said in a statement. La Soufrière’s most devastating eruption was in 1902 when about 1,600 people – most of them indigenous Caribs – were killed. That occurred shortly before Martinique’s Mt Pelee erupted and destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre, killing more than 30,000 people. It last erupted in April 1979, but there were no casualties as the local population was evacuated.

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."

  • Dustin Johnson to miss 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • Prince Philip died on Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary

    Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9, which is Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary. They've been married for 16 years.

  • Sidney Powell quotes Buzz Lightyear in response to sanctions request for her election conspiracy-theory lawsuit

    The lawyer advanced a baseless conspiracy theory saying Venezuela was involved in manipulating election results against President Donald Trump.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • Elon Musk's brain-chip company, Neuralink, released a video of a monkey playing video games with its mind

    Musk has boasted of getting monkeys to play video games through a brain chip before, but this may be the first time Neuralink has shown it in action.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • A woman cried blood while on her period, a rare condition that could be caused by sex hormones, doctors say

    The 25-year-old was diagnosed with ocular vicarious menstruation, which could be linked to an increase of progesterone and estrogen during periods.

  • The latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

    Joel Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," an ex-FBI agent said.

  • 3 ways to reduce gym anxiety if you're new to fitness, according to 'Wonder Woman' actress and former CrossFit athlete Brooke Ence

    To avoid 'gymtimidation,' remember everyone has room to improve and you have to start somewhere, the actress told Insider.

  • ‘...ten minutes remain until you blow.’ Boy, 12, charged with sending bomb threat to school

    The email message was clear: “Theres a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”