Man accused of shooting woman in buttock after argument

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police have arrested a suspect they say shot a woman during an argument a week ago in a dollar store parking lot.

The 40-year-old man, listed in Stark County Jail records as homeless, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of 11th Street NW on a felonious assault warrant and a parole violation, jail records show.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show he is on parole after serving time for felony escape.

Police believe that on Dec. 30, he shot a 44-year-old woman at the Family Dollar store at 1272 Harrison Ave. SW during an argument, according to Stark County court records and Canton Police reports. The woman told police that she and the man were involved in an altercation.

According to a news release from Chief Jack Angelo the next day, the man reportedly fled in a gray vehicle.

Police arrived to find the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her left buttock, court records show. She was taken to Aultman Hospital.

The man remained behind bars Friday, held in lieu of $400,000 bond pending court hearings.

