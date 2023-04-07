Man accused of shooting woman in New Castle arrested

A man was arrested after a shooting in Lawrence County on Thursday.

New Castle City Police say they were called to the Harbor Heights Housing Complex on Altman Road for reports of one person shot.

Police found a woman who had been shot in her forearm.

A suspect, David Morales-Fernandez, was taken into custody for questioning. He admitted to shooting at the victim’s car but said he did not see her inside while he was shooting at it, police say.

Police say they found a handgun in Morales-Fernandez’s pocket. He is facing aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and criminal mischief charges.

