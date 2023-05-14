Man accused of shooting woman during dispute killed after firing at Coweta deputies, officials ssay

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

Authorities said deputies received reports of a domestic dispute at a home in Senoia Saturday night.

In addition to the dispute report, deputies were told that a woman was shot by a man who was involved.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they approached the home using a shield, at which point officials said the man exited the home and fired at the deputies.

Authorities said deputies returned fire, killing the man.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where her condition remains unknown.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Authorities have not said if any deputies were injured during the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to take over the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

