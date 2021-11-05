Man accused of shooting woman in mouth during 5-mile west-side Indianapolis car chase

An Indianapolis man has been arrested after police say he shot a woman in her mouth during a car chase that stretched 5 miles across the city's west side last month.

Jordan Davis was arrested early Thursday and faces attempted murder charges in the Oct. 18 shooting.

Police found the woman in her car that day with a gunshot wound to her mouth after responding to a report of a person shot in the 5500 block of West 38th Street. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Another woman sitting in the car's passenger side during the shooting told police they were driving away from her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Davis, as the shooting unfolded. They encountered Davis at his home earlier because she needed to give him paperwork he needed to sell his dog, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman told police during interviews that she had broken up with Davis two weeks earlier accusing him of abuse and once getting drunk and firing a gunshot at her.

The women drove to Davis’ home and rolled up next to him sitting inside a gold Dodge SUV, records state. They didn’t expect Davis to be home, they told police. As they exchanged the paperwork between the cars, Davis fired a gun toward them.

The women said they quickly left the neighborhood on Shorter Court. They saw Davis following them in the gold car and he continued to fire shots at them on Crawfordsville Road, on Interstate 465, at one of the interstate’s exit ramps and again on West 38th Street where the chase ended.

The woman driving later told police she fired one to two shots toward Davis as the chase continued onto the interstate, before her gun jammed. Police in the affidavit said they later found the jammed handgun in the car.

One bullet fired at the women hit the woman driving in her mouth as they exited the interstate. She continued to drive, records show, until she approached heavy traffic near Moller Road. The women saw Davis two lanes away and left the car to take cover.

Police arrived shortly after Davis drove away on West 38th Street, the women said.

Police found five bullet holes in the passenger side of the woman's car, three bullet holes on the driver's side and two on the rear bumper.

The detective handling the case mapped out the chase which lasted over 5 miles, according to court records.

Police said officers arrested Davis early Thursday on his warrant in the shooting after responding to a disturbance near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road that involved him.

Davis has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Police say man shot woman in mouth during chase