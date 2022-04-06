Man accused of shooting woman multiple times and driving off in her car arrested

On Sunday, a woman was taken to UF Health in critical condition after she was found shot multiple times on Ribault Scenic Drive.

Now, Action News Jax has learned that a Jacksonville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Justin Lamar Hopkins, 32, shot the woman several times, including in the face, neck and chest, near the Restlawn Cemetery.

Investigators say they were able to briefly speak with the victim at the hospital, who told them that she and Hopkins had been driving from her house to meet her mother when he pulled over and shot her.

The victim said she believed Hopkins was under the influence of MDMA.

Hopkins has been arrested at least eight other times in Duval County and is a convicted felon from a 2011 armed robbery. He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail on no bond.

