Man accused of shooting woman in SC arrested in Stockbridge

A man was arrested in Stockbridge in connection with the shooting of a woman in South Carolina.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Stockbridge Police Department arrested Bernard Garvin, 31, on Tuesday, September 26.

Garvin was wanted for a shooting that happened on June 9 at Hilton Head Gardens Apartments in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Garvin is accused of shooting the woman before pointing a gun at another person and then running away.

Garvin was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

TRENDING STORIES:

Garvin waived extradition and was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center on September 29 where he awaits a bond hearing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: