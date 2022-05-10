Man accused in shooting that wounded teen, young girl deemed not capable to stand trial

A Marksville man has been sent to a state mental facility after being found incapable of proceeding to trial, a decision that does not sit well with the mother of his youngest victim.

Denzell Lionell Washington, 19, was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He later was formally charged on the same charges by the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office.

He's accused of firing into a home on Bennett Street in March 2021, wounding two girls ages 16 and 5.

Washington's attorney, George Higgins III, was successful in getting a sanity commission to evaluate his client. Both doctors filed reports that stated he currently is unable to proceed to trial.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett on Tuesday ordered Washington to be sent to the East Louisiana State Hospital in East Feliciana Parish for treatment. She agreed that Washington is a danger to himself and others and should remain institutionalized until further orders of the court.

Kenya Slaughter was present at the hearing because her autistic daughter, now 6, was one of the victims. The girl has recovered, but still carries a bullet in one of her legs.

The 16-year-old is recovering, too, Slaughter said at an April Alexandria City Council meeting.

She doesn't believe Washington truly has a condition that should send him to the hospital, and she wants to see him stand trial.

Slaughter said Washington wrote a letter to the 16-year-old just days before the sanity commission was approved, begging her not to pursue the case.

She said she was "a little flustered" with the decision. And she also said she knows the facility Washington is being sent to is "hell," but still believes it's a waste of taxpayers' time and money.

While she said he needs to stand trial, she also admits to struggling with not hating Washington. She saw remorse on his face Tuesday, and that moved her some, she said.

But some of the other 11 children who were at the house when Washington opened fire — the second time he had been there looking for the older girl, says Slaughter — are scared and traumatized.

"It’s bigger than just my child," she said.

"My daughter is walking around with a bullet in her leg because a little boy got mad."

The decision makes her "very, very upset," and she called the doctors' findings "fake."

"He was perfectly fine before," said Slaughter.

The past year has been rough for Slaughter's family, she said. Her daughter, her only child, is doing OK, but she also lost her father to homicide just months after she was shot.

Her father, 29-year-old Henry Dorty Jr., was killed at Buhlow Lake on June 1, 2021. His stepbrother has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the case.

Slaughter wants Washington to stand trial, wants to hear him say he's sorry and wants him to hear from his victims.

It's possible that Washington could stand trial if his treatment is successful. The charges against him still are pending.

