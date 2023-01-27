Man accused of shoplifting, abandoning stolen vehicle with drugs, guns inside

Jan. 26—Spokane police are trying to identify a man officers believe shoplifted from a Division Street business and abandoned a stolen vehicle that contained fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and guns that also were stolen.

Officers responded Jan. 12 to the 2400 block of North Division Street, according to a police news release. The release didn't name the store.

Employees saw the man leave the store with stolen items and head to a vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, in the parking lot. When the employees tried to contact the man, he ran, police said.

Detectives discovered six firearms in the car, and at least half of them had been reported stolen, according to police.

Officers also found a stolen electric bike valued at over $10,000. Thousands of pills, suspected to contain fentanyl and disguised as prescription medication, were also discovered, along with suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

Those with information about the man's identity or whereabouts are encouraged to email Sgt. Eckersley at beckersley@spokanepolice.org.