Man accused of shoplifting more than $3,000 from Ralph Lauren store at Georgia outlets
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man seen on security camera shoplifting more than $3,000 from the Ralph Lauren store.
The theft happened at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall on Wednesday, according to deputies.
It’s unclear which items the man took.
Deputies said the man left the mall in a silver Honda Accord.
The man was seen wearing a multi-colored striped shirt and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
