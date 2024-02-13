Man accused of shoplifting from Target dies in police custody, Georgia authorities say

A man died after he was accused of shoplifting from an Atlanta-area Target store, Georgia authorities said.

Robert Cornelious Powell of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Feb. 11 and fell unconscious after leading officers on a foot chase, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A loss prevention officer called police about Powell, 32, who investigators said was suspected of stealing from two Target stores, including one in Cumming.

He ran when officers arrived and led them on a chase through woods before surrendering, according to the GBI. Officers said they noticed Powell’s leg was injured but didn’t give specifics.

That’s when he told officers he was having trouble breathing and EMS was called.

“Powell’s condition continued to decline, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital,” the GBI said.

His body will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death, investigators said.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the case will be turned over to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office after the GBI wraps up its investigation.

Cumming is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

