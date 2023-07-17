Man accused of shoving girlfriend at club goes to her home and kills her, TN cops say

A Tennessee man is accused of pushing his girlfriend inside a nightclub and then going to her home and fatally shooting her later that night, Nashville police said.

Lewis Thomas II, 27, was charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering in the July 14 death of his girlfriend, police said in a news release.

Thomas and his girlfriend, Latoria Mitchell, 27, were inside a Nashville nightclub when they began to argue and Thomas pushed her, police said.

Thomas was kicked out of the club, according to police, but later drove to Mitchell’s apartment that night.

He went inside and the two began to argue again, police said.

Mitchell tried escaping and ran outside the apartment, police said, but Thomas followed her outside and started shooting at her.

He shot her multiple times “including while she was lying on the pavement,” police said.

Police said Thomas then ran away from the apartment and threw his pistol in the woods.

He was charged the next morning and is being held without bond.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

