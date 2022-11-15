Man accused of shoving wife, drug possession

Nov. 14—An Odessa man accused of shoving his wife ended up being arrested on assault and drug charges early Sunday morning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the 500 block of Avenue A Cir.

When officers arrived, a 34-year-old woman and her son told them her husband, Christopher Aragon, 33, pushed her into the living room window during an argument, causing the window to break and her to throw a flowerpot at him, the report stated.

While standing in the yard, an officer helped Aragon look for his keys and in the process found two baggies of cocaine on the ground near Aragon, the report stated.

Aragon admitted the cocaine was his and he'd thrown it because he didn't want the police to know he had it, according to the report.

Aragon was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and assault causing bodily injury. The assault charge is a misdemeanor, but the other two are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

According to Ector County jail records, Aragon was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a public servant. He remains in the jail on surety bonds totaling $32,500.