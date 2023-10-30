Man accused of showing genitals to children at neighborhood block party in Evans

An Evans man was arrested Saturday and charged with public drunkenness after being accused of showing his genitals to children at a neighborhood block party.

James Lewis Morris, 50, is charged with public drunkenness, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to jail records. He was granted bond for all three charges.

Just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 900 block of Mitchell Lane in Evans for an indecent exposure.

When deputies arrived, they were told Morris was exposing his genitals to children at a neighborhood block party, according to an incident report.

Party guests said they saw a man chasing Morris, saying he exposed himself to his son, according to the report.

Morris told deputies he did not expose himself. He was helping an 8-year-old boy find his way home, according to the report. He also told deputies the child's mother was "very upset" he took her son home.

Deputies noted Morris appeared to be "very intoxicated" and was "loudly yell[ing]" obscenities in the neighborhood, according to the report.

When deputies attempted to arrest him for public drunkenness, he tried to fight the deputies – nearly hitting two deputies in the face multiple times, according to the report.

Deputies deployed a stun gun twice to get Morris under control, according to the report. Once handcuffed and placed in a patrol car, he began to scream, kick the car window and hit his head against a partition.

Gold Cross responded to the scene and after Morris was cleared, he was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man charged with public drunkenness after block party in Evans