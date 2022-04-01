Editor’s note: The case against Matt Menke was later dismissed.

A Mount Auburn man is facing voyeurism charges after two police departments said he committed multiple acts of voyeurism by attempting to record "up skirt" video during separate incidents at a General Electric Aviation facility and a Target in August.

Matt Menke, 43, was arrested Tuesday by Evendale police after they said he used a cell phone to attempt to record up a co-worker's dress while working at GE Aviation in Evendale on Aug. 4. Arrest records indicate that Menke turned himself in Tuesday on an open warrant for the Aug. 4 charge.

After an incident on Aug. 5, Menke admitted to having a fetish and needing help after he was seen on video surveillance using a cell phone to record video up the skirts of multiple women at the Target at 900 E. Kemper Road, according to court records.

A search warrant for Menke's phone was obtained the day of the incident, but police told him he wouldn't be arrested until after an investigation was completed.

During the Aug. 5 incident, Target staff tracked Menke in the store as he recorded, or "up skirted," women and a 14-year-old girl, police said in an affidavit.

Menke appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Friday morning and his bond was set at $7,000 -- $5,000 for the voyeurism charge against a minor and $1,000 each for voyeurism and attempt charges from the incident at the GE facility on Aug. 4.

Records indicate that Menke posted 10 percent of the $7,000 bond Friday. A grand jury will report on his case on Sept. 8.

Menke was investigated in similar incidents in Target in 2014. He was never charged or arrested for those incidents

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man accused in 'up skirt' incidents at GE, Target