Man accused of slapping council member at Lexington GOP holiday gathering, police say

Tensions between two attendees at a Lexington County Republican Party Christmas gathering last week boiled over when one man allegedly slapped another in the face.

Angus Godwin, 51, of Columbia, has been charged with assault and battery after he allegedly slapped West Columbia Councilman Mike Green, 51, at the O’Hara’s Public House.

“It was found during the investigation that the victim and Angus Godwin have an ongoing feud and after the assault took place, Angus Godwin told a witness at the restaurant that he had just slapped the victim,” the Lexington Police Department said in a news release.

Godwin was arrested and issued a $1,000 surity bond and ordered not to have any contact with Green.

Attempts to reach Godwin for comment were unsuccessful.

During the Dec. 6 holiday party, Green said he walked in during the opening prayer of the meeting, and the room was quiet.

Green said that Godwin came in and slapped Green on the back, saying “Hi, Mike, it’s good to see you.”

Green, who had just won reelection to the West Columbia City Council in November, said he told Godwin to be quiet and respectful during the prayer.

Godwin had worked on the campaign for Green’s opponent in the city council race. After the prayer, Green said to Godwin, “Nice job on the Pete Fisher campaign.”

Godwin then slapped Green in the face, according to Green.

“It was a hard slap,” Green said.

Godwin told Green that they should go outside, according to Green. Green refused.

Green said he has been accused of being a “Republican in Name Only,” or “RINO,” by Godwin’s wing of the party. Green has said Joe Biden is president and supported a mask mandate early in the pandemic.

“These people will not listen at all,” Green said when describing the far-right wing of the Republican Party.

Green said a previous gathering that included Godwin also nearly led to fisticuffs where they each got into each other’s face.

“It was a very tense moment,” Green said.