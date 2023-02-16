Man accused of slashing 3 women in weeks-long string of attacks, Oregon cops say

A 27-year-old man faces charges in at least four attacks on strangers in Portland using a slashing weapon, Oregon police reported.

Investigators arrested Christopher Luchini of Portland at the grocery store where he works on Tuesday, Feb. 14, following the attacks, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release.

Luchini faces charges including assault, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

He attacked four women with an “edged weapon used for slashing” between Jan. 12 and Feb. 7, the release said.

Three of the women suffered slashing injuries to their arms or legs, KATU reported, while a fourth escaped injuries. All were strangers to Luchini. None had life-threatening injuries.

Following his arrest, “a search warrant was served on Luchini’s property and evidence connecting him to the assaults was located,” police said in the release.

Police believe Luchini may have attacked other women in the area, the release said

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Carlos Ibarra at carlos.ibarra@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3333.

