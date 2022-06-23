Man accused of slashing wife’s throat, playing her favorite music as she died to make 1st appearance

A Seminole County man is expected to go before a judge for the first time after police said he murdered his wife.

The two had only been married about a year.

Altamonte Springs police said the man confessed to the murder and some disturbing details.

He told investigators that he did not stop before killing her because that is not “how he was raised” and that he’s the type of person who “goes all the way.”

Xichen Yang is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder and destroying evidence in the alleged death of his wife, Nhu Quynh Pham.

Investigators said that it was his employer that called police Tuesday after he didn’t show up for work.

They said that he had told his boss he was angry at his wife, had committed an unspeakable act and was cleaning it up.

According to court documents, officers responded to the couple’s apartment on the corner of Ballad Street and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. That’s where they found Pham with her throat slit.

Yang told police that he killed her because she burned his passport.

Police said Yang then admitted to putting his wife in the tub and “played her favorite music” and “held her hand” for about 10 minutes until she died.

We also found out that Yang had previously been arrested for hitting his wife in Orange County but the charges were dropped.

Yang will make a first appearance this afternoon.

