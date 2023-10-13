Man accused of smashing Sacramento antiquities store window and stealing $100K in items

A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of smashing the glass windows of an antique store and stealing more than $100,000 worth of rare artifacts.

Sacramento police arrested the 50-year-old man, who faces charges in connection with the Oct. 1 burglary of Zanzibar Fair Trade on on the 1300 block of Broadway in Land Park after learning he had been arrested in connection to another incident by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear which incident the man was first arrested for by the Sheriff’s Office, but police learned the suspect was reportedly involved in the burglary after deputies found antiques with him, police said.

“We at Zanzibar are extremely grateful for the quick, effective, and professional handling by our case detective and responding officers,” the store wrote in a social media post.

Zanzibar staff also said only 10% of their antiquities and jewelry had been returned. Anyone seeking to help the store should come by and make a purchase, the owners said.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of burglary possession of stolen property and vandalism, police said. According to jail records, he was also booked on an unrelated felony warrant from county probation officials.

He was being held without bail and was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.