Man accused of smuggling black bear from Canada to US faces prison time, officials say

A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after he smuggled a black bear across the Canada-United States border.

Federal officials in North Dakota said Joseph Stolarczyk unlawfully transported a black bear from Manitoba, Canada through the Pembina Port of Entry. But it was the second black bear he had killed that year, violating foreign law, according to the U.S. District Court of North Dakota.

“He should have known that he violated foreign law when he imported, transported and possessed the wildlife,” officials said.

Stolarczyk was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful transport of wildlife in foreign commerce, according to a court filing issued this week. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday.

He faces up to one year in prison followed by five years of probation, court records show. Stolarczyk could also be fined up to $100,000.

Stolarczyk’s attorney, Richard Coad, told the Associated Press his client “accepts full responsibility for his actions.”

