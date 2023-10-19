Man accused of soliciting child released on own recognizance

Oct. 19—WABASHA — A 38-year-old Millville man charged with felony solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct has been released on his own recognizance following a hearing Wednesday, Oct. 18, in Wabasha County District Court.

Jesse Allen Tesmer was initially charged on Sept. 5, 2022, though the accusations are from May through August of 2022.

Tesmer is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with a 15-year-old girl through Snapchat, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors also allege that Tesmer tried to trade explicit pictures with the girl. He sent the same explicit picture on multiple occasions and sent a video of a man touching himself sexually on at least three times.

Judge Christopher Neison ordered Tesmer not to have any contact with the victim or their family.

Tesmer's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.