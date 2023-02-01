Man accused of soliciting, possessing child pornography

Jan. 31—A Prince George's County man was charged on Thursday with possessing child pornography and soliciting minors for pornography.

Evan John Cain, 36, of Riverdale, was charged with 16 counts related to possessing child pornography and soliciting a minor for pornography, online court records show.

Cain was released on $25,000 bail the same day, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

There was no attorney listed for Cain as of Tuesday afternoon, online court records show.

In November 2022, the release said, the department's Major Crimes Unit received a tip about a man soliciting at least one minor for pornography. A minor lived in Frederick City, department spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Tuesday.

Cain had lived in Frederick, and recently moved to Riverdale prior to the arrest, Long said.

With the Child Advocacy Center and Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, the police department gathered evidence to arrest Cain and searched his home and vehicle, the news release said.

