Man accused of southeast Fresno homicide makes plea deal. Here’s what he now faces

The Fresno man charged with the 2017 killing of 34-year-old Imer Eliu Alvarado pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree murder.

Derrick Jordan Garcia, 30, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors who was facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Alvarado.

In exchange for pleading no contest to second-degree murder with a gun enhancement, Garcia will receive a prison sentence of 19-years- to-life. Had he been convicted by a jury, his sentence could have been up to 50-years-to-life.

Police said Garcia shot and killed Alvarado on the 3400 block of East Belmont Avenue during the early morning hours of May 17, 2017.

The case drew outrage in Fresno’s transgender community, many of whom felt the slaying may have been a hate crime. Alvarado was dressed as a woman when he was shot and killed, police said.

Shell casings at the scene and video evidence helped detectives identify Garcia as a suspect. He would later turn himself into police.

Garcia’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10 in Dept. 34.