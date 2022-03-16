Man accused of squeezing pet rat inside fast food restaurant

Mar. 16—WILKES-BARRE — City police charged a man with animal cruelty involving a pet rat during a struggle with officers inside a fast food restaurant Tuesday.

Sebastian Thomas Dumaurier, 38, address listed as homeless, collapsed inside McDonald's on East Northampton Street just after 3 p.m., according to court records.

Dumaurier is known to police who were aware he is a known user of heroin and fentanyl, court records say.

Police in court records say Dumaurier showed signs he was actively overdosing with blue lips, purple skin color and shallow breathing. As officers were evaluating Dumaurier, a white rat was crawling on his chest.

Officers administered two doses of Narcan to Dumaurier.

After several minutes, Dumaurier became responsive and began to regain color to his face, court records say.

Officers learned Dumaurier was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff's Department.

When Dumaurier was advised of an arrest warrant, he initiated a struggle and violently squeezed his pet rat, court records say.

Dumaurier was told by officers he was killing his pet rat and in return, he released the animal and was handcuffed.

Dumaurier was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and cruelty to animals. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail and on the arrest warrant.