Man accused of stabbing 2 in Hilo

Jun. 24—Hawaii island police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault and theft after two people were stabbed late Tuesday in Hilo.

Police said Kunia Hassard, of no permanent address, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree theft.

At 11 :33 p.m. Tuesday, Hilo patrol officers responded to a call about an attack with a weapon behind a business in the 300 block of East Makaala Street in Hilo, a Hawaii Police Department news release said. Officers found a 44-year-old woman with a cut to her arm and a 52-year-old man with a puncture wound to his torso.

Police determined that a man later identified as Hassard was allegedly armed with an edged weapon when he approached the woman and attacked her, cutting her arm, police said. Hassard then allegedly cut the man, who was attempting to stop the attack on the woman, police said. Hassard then allegedly stole a bicycle belonging to a witness and fled.

Both victims were taken to Hilo Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition, police said. The victims and Hassard are acquaintances.

Detectives with HPD's Area I Criminal Investigation Division found Hassard in Hilo at 10 a.m. Thursday and arrested him without incident. Detectives also recovered the stolen bicycle.

Hassard's total bail was set at $52, 000. He is being held at the HPD East Hawai 'i Detention Center pending his initial court appearance, scheduled for Monday.