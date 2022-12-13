Man accused of stabbing 77-year-old Buckhead woman to death had multiple previous arrests

Channel 2 Action News has learned that a man accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death outside her Buckhead townhome had multiple prior run-ins with the law.

A judge denied bond today for 23-year-old Antonio Brown, who police believe killed Ellen Bowles inside her gated community Saturday. Police said they believe Bowles caught Brown attempting to steal her Lexus SUV inside her garage when he stabbed her multiple times.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Buckhead Tuesday, where he obtained new court documents detailing the murder. Brown was arrested Monday, just 48 hours after police released surveillance photos of him. He waived his first court appearance on Tuesday.

According to jail records, Brown has had at least three prior arrests. In 2019, he was charged with felony shoplifting. Not even a year later, he was arrested a second time for carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession. Six months later, police arrested him and charged him with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Channel 2 Action News has also heard reports that Brown was involved with other incidents, including a robbery at a liquor store.

Detectives are now trying to determine exactly why he targeted Bowles and how he got into the gated community.

On Tuesday, Seiden spoke to friends of Bowles, who said they are glad the suspect in her murder is behind bars.

“I knew they were going to catch him, but it’s still kind of a weight off my chest and everyone else in this community,” Alex Hogan, Bowles’ neighbor, said.