Man accused of stabbing another man inside Monroeville Mall

Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man inside the Monroeville Mall following an argument on Saturday, May 21.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found a man bleeding in a bathroom near Macy’s.

That man told police he knew 40-year-old John Smith from the neighborhood.

While they were arguing inside All-Star Elite, he said Smith picked up a pair of scissors and started stabbing him. Smith allegedly stabbed him three times in the arm and the back.

Police arrested Smith and charged him with aggravated assault.

