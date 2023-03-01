Man accused of stabbing another man in the head arrested in Butler City

A man accused of stabbing another man in the back of the head in Butler has been arrested.

Police say they were called to the 400 block of West New Castle Street for reports of a disturbance on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they talked to a man who said he had been stabbed in the back of his head by 19-year-old Aaron Demko, police say.

The victim told police the knife he was originally stabbed with broke and that Demko then grabbed a bigger knife to continue attacking him with. Police say a witness also spoke with them.

Officers found Demko next to an Arby’s in Pullman Plaza, where he was arrested.

Demko faces aggravated assault charges and is being held in the Butler County Jail.

