Man accused of stabbing another man in Mount Oliver turns himself in to police

A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in Mount Oliver last week.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 received a call at 4:13 a.m. about a stabbing in the 100 block of Margaret Street.

A man was found suffering from stab wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and has since been released.

Detectives determined that 28-year-old Derrickus Poston was the person responsible for the stabbing.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Poston, who turned himself in to Mount Oliver police.

Poston is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Poston is currently at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

