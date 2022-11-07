Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar

A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar.

According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.

At the scene, units found a man who was stabbed.

The suspected attacker, identified as 40-year-old Christopher Boltz, from Butler, was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were fighting before they were separated. Boltz then got hold of a knife and stabbed the victim, identified as 30-year-old Jonathon Fusaro-Podobensky, from Butler, in the abdomen.

Police said the reason for the fight is still unknown.

Fusaro-Podobensky was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma hospital and is in stable condition.

Boltz is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault/bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Fusaro-Podobensky is charged with simple assault.

