Man accused of stabbing another man during fight

Apr. 13—A Kokomo man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man multiple times during an altercation earlier this month on the city's north side.

Leonard Sims, 42, is currently facing charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, for his role in the incident, per court records.

Just before 6 p.m. April 2, officers were called to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo in reference to a 39-year-old male with multiple lacerations to his body, including the left side of his torso, underneath his armpit, the left side of his stomach and his neck and face area, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk's Office.

The alleged victim in the case told authorities he had been walking with his wife and children near the area of Luke Court and Abby Place Drive just north of the city when they reportedly came across Sims standing in the front yard of a nearby residence, court records indicated.

The man told investigators Sims and he used to work together before the man got fired, court documents noted.

After the firing, Sims allegedly began "running his mouth" off to others, according to the man's interview with police.

The man also told investigators he reportedly asked Sims if they wanted to "squash things" between the two of them, to which Sims allegedly said he did not, per the affidavit.

The men then engaged in a physical altercation before the alleged victim in the case announced he had been "cut," court records indicated.

The alleged victim then reportedly ran back to his house, where he was eventually driven to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

After the incident occurred, investigators noted Sims left Indiana after the issuance of his arrest warrant, and he was located earlier this week in Clarksville, Tennessee.

He was arrested without incident, and he has a bail review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. April 26, inside Howard Circuit Court.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Det. Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7111 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit a tip anonymously on the department's "Kokomo PD" mobile app, texting the tip to TIP411 or by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.